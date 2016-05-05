Taking it to the Desert With Dwell Home Tours

On Saturday, May 21st, we’ll be hosting self-guided tours of five incredible homes that have been specially selected by Dwell editors. Because of Arizona’s distinct climate, the architects who designed the houses had to devise adaptable and sustainable ways of working with their harsh surroundings.

One of our featured homes is the Jarson Residence, designed by Will Bruder of Will Bruder Architects and characterized by a simple shed roof with deep overhangs. The exterior of the sculptural structure is covered with rusted steel and copper that blends well with the surrounding rocky topogrpahy.

By signing up for the tours, you’ll receive a complimentary ticket to Meet the Architects night, which will take place on Friday, May 20th at the Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art. Make sure to mark your calendars for a night of cocktails, light bites, and conversation with the featured architects and designers. To register for the Scottsdale tours and Meet the Architects night, sign up here—and to learn more about our next five stops on the program, follow this link. On the day of the tours, be sure to pick up your tickets at the Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art, where you’ll receive a Home Tour Maplet that will act as your key to entering each house.

Follow us as we give you a sneak peek into the five Scottsdale residences we’ll be sharing later this month.