Sustainable Retirement Home in Tune with California Landscape

When David and Suzanne Rinaldo showed architect Jonathan Feldman the site for their new home in fall 2009, they told him they wanted a house with a certain lightness to it, like "a butterfly landing in a meadow." It’s an apt image for the couple; they run a business out of their home, as management consultants in behavioral health, and flit around the country for their work. They wanted a weekend retreat close to their San Francisco base where they could ease into retirement.