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This Vermont Passive House Is Built From the Forest That Surrounds It
Architect Robert Swinburne deploys a collaborative building approach and hyperlocal materials to craft a home that celebrates the land it’s built on.
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Architect Robert Swinburne vividly remembers the second time he visited the sugar bush in Putney, Vermont. It was a sunny day in early winter, and a layer of snow had fallen. The trees, perfect sugar maple specimens that had been maintained for harvesting sap to make maple syrup, cast long, purple shadows across the open ground.
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Jessica Dailey
Dwell Contributor
Jessica Dailey is a Brooklyn-based editor, writer, and content strategist interested in where and how people live. www.jessicadailey.me
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