Ever Wanted to Stay in an Ancient Trullo in Puglia, Italy?

If you’re traveling to Puglia in Italy, one of the most iconic sights are trulli (trullo is the singular), an ancient hut that's specific to the Itria Valley in the Apulia region of Southern Italy. Made with dry stone, trulli, which date back to medieval times, have an unmistakable conical roof that's shaped somewhat like a gnome’s hat.

Through Boutique Homes, you can now rent a modernized trullo that's been cleverly restored to enhance its ancient architectural appeal, while providing a comfortable, contemporary shelter.

Set amidst five acres of bucolic valley near the city and commune of Ostuni, Brindisi Trulli, which was built with locally-harvested lime and quarried stone, was revamped with clean-lined interiors, full-height glass doors and windows, and iconic contemporary furnishings.

Surrounded by a large expanse of olive groves and fruit orchards, the private property has a large infinity pool and multiple alfresco lounging and dining areas that are ideal for enjoying the Mediterranean sunshine. It's also equipped with a wood-burning oven and a quarry-stone barbecue.

The interiors are designed like a series of maze-like sanctums that are gracefully lit to highlight the rich textures of the stone walls. Within the age-old structure are three elegant, minimally-furnished bedrooms and a fully-equipped kitchen.

Understated decor and a well-considered color and material palette preserves the striking features of the original trullo while bringing a rugged yet stylish utilitarianism to the property.