This Tree House For Rent Near Downtown Portland Doubles As an Art Platform

Set in the midst of 178.25 acres of urban forest that includes nine hiking trails and a 5.5-mile bike loop, this tranquil and modern tree house offers the best of both worlds, as it's located just 10 minutes from the shops and restaurants of downtown Portland.

Originally designed in 1979 by architect James G. Tropfenbaum, the Wald House PDX is set apart from its sylvan setting by its contemporary profile, featuring a striking geometric roofline and well-preserved cedar paneling. The unique home was recently treated to some interior updates by the present owners, Vivian Mong and Adam Guzman (both designers at Nike), and is now available for rent through Airbnb.