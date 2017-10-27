This Tree House For Rent Near Downtown Portland Doubles As an Art Platform
Set in the midst of 178.25 acres of urban forest that includes nine hiking trails and a 5.5-mile bike loop, this tranquil and modern tree house offers the best of both worlds, as it's located just 10 minutes from the shops and restaurants of downtown Portland.
Originally designed in 1979 by architect James G. Tropfenbaum, the Wald House PDX is set apart from its sylvan setting by its contemporary profile, featuring a striking geometric roofline and well-preserved cedar paneling. The unique home was recently treated to some interior updates by the present owners, Vivian Mong and Adam Guzman (both designers at Nike), and is now available for rent through Airbnb.
Bright white interiors serve as the perfect background for their handpicked—and occasionally handcrafted—decor. Together, the couple have carefully curated a selection of vintage and new furnishings, including artwork by artist friends and ceramics crafted by Vivian herself.
Every detail—from the locally roasted coffee provided for your morning drip to the selection of vintage vinyl tunes on the shelves—has been thoughtfully incorporated by Vivian and Adam to enhance your Portland experience. Soon, some of the decor will even be available for purchase.
In addition to renting out the home for both long and short stays, they hope to eventually host events like art shows, book launches, craft workshops, yoga sessions on the deck during, and pop-up dinners with Portland chefs. Long-term plans include converting the garage into a recording studio and setting up an artist-in-residence program.
"We wanted to have a creative outlet outside of our day jobs," explains Vivian. "We're using the Wald House PDX as a maker platform to share our creative experiences with others. We hope to create a live-in gallery/experience that will continue to grow and transform—showcasing art, music, and events made by our network of creative friends, ranging from up-and-coming local artists to globally established designers, artists, and musicians. Guests will be able to purchase one-off pieces and limited goods from the artists during or after their stay."
"We're hoping to change the way people travel and experience art and design, and also create a new platform to support artists and makers." -Vivian Mong
At 1,494 square feet, the Wald House PDX can comfortably accommodate up to six people. It's available to rent through Airbnb here, starting at $201 per night.
Project Credits:
-Year built: 1979
-Architecture: James G. Tropfenbaum
-Interior design: Vivian Mong and Adam Guzman, Studio No. 168
-Interior photography: Lucky BK