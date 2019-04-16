SLO Architecture's Dwell Vision Award–Winning Design

When Dwell envisioned its first-ever institutional award, we sought to highlight innovators whose technically and artistically groundbreaking work demonstrates a new method, material, or concept that advances modern design. No small feat. From among over 300 entries, Amanda Schachter and Alexander Levi of New York–based SLO Architecture were awarded first place for their Harvest Dome 2.0, a twofold project that turns trash into beauty while revealing New York City’s tidal rhythms.