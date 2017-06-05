Sleep Under the Northern Lights in an Icelandic Bubble Hotel
View Photos
Garden & Landscapes + Travel

Sleep Under the Northern Lights in an Icelandic Bubble Hotel

Add to
Like
Share
By Jenny Xie
Billing itself as the “five million star hotel,” Buubble is a unique lodging option about an hour outside of Reykjavík, Iceland, that offers guests the chance to sleep outdoors in one of five transparent bubble units.

Surrounded by the forest on all sides, winter visitors who are lucky enough to catch the Northern Lights can watch the entrancing show from the comfort of their beds, while summer guests are immersed in wildlife and the midnight sun. A quiet ventilation system keeps the bubbles inflated, circulating air and keeping the interiors from becoming too humid, while a heating system keeps them cozy throughout the winter.

Sleep Under the Northern Lights in an Icelandic Bubble Hotel - Photo 1 of 5 -
Photo Categories:
Get the Dwell Newsletter

Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.

See a sample

Smaller bubbles come with a round bed that sleeps two, while the larger units have a double bed. Guests share a wood-clad outbuilding that holds the restroom, showers, and kitchen. Adventurers can also book the Golden Circle Tour through Buubble, exploring Thingvellir National Park, the Geysir hot springs, Gullfoss waterfall, and the Secret Lagoon before spending a night at the hotel.

Sleep Under the Northern Lights in an Icelandic Bubble Hotel - Photo 2 of 5 -
Photo Categories:

Accommodations start at $295 a night. To learn more about Buubble and book a stay, click here.

Sleep Under the Northern Lights in an Icelandic Bubble Hotel - Photo 3 of 5 -
Photo Categories:
Sleep Under the Northern Lights in an Icelandic Bubble Hotel - Photo 4 of 5 -
Sleep Under the Northern Lights in an Icelandic Bubble Hotel - Photo 5 of 5 -