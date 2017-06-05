Sleep Under the Northern Lights in an Icelandic Bubble Hotel
Surrounded by the forest on all sides, winter visitors who are lucky enough to catch the Northern Lights can watch the entrancing show from the comfort of their beds, while summer guests are immersed in wildlife and the midnight sun. A quiet ventilation system keeps the bubbles inflated, circulating air and keeping the interiors from becoming too humid, while a heating system keeps them cozy throughout the winter.
Smaller bubbles come with a round bed that sleeps two, while the larger units have a double bed. Guests share a wood-clad outbuilding that holds the restroom, showers, and kitchen. Adventurers can also book the Golden Circle Tour through Buubble, exploring Thingvellir National Park, the Geysir hot springs, Gullfoss waterfall, and the Secret Lagoon before spending a night at the hotel.
Accommodations start at $295 a night. To learn more about Buubble and book a stay, click here.