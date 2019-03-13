Throughout history, great works of art have required great patrons. In 16th-century Rome, Cardinal Daniele Barbaro left a legacy sponsoring Andrea Palladio, who designed villas throughout northern Italy. A century later in England, Charles II gave the royal seal of approval—and funding—for the construction of Sir Christopher Wren’s concepts, such as St. Paul’s Cathedral. More recently, in the United States, the Kaufmann family famously commissioned works by Frank Lloyd Wright and Richard Neutra, and today in Washington State, Tom Bayley is doing his part, taking on the role of a modern-day patron, to ensure the continued construction of triumphant buildings.