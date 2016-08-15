View Photos
SAS by TANK
Add to
Like
Share
By Leibal –
SAS is a minimal concrete building located in Tokyo, Japan, designed by TANK.
Constructed of concrete, SAS is situated on a slightly sloping site. Exposed concrete is accented by galvanized metal with an open balcony space on the upper level. The interior adopts the concrete throughout the walls and ceiling, and utilizes wooden flooring to serve as a contrast. The balcony is accessible via a series of glazed sliding doors.
Get the Dwell Newsletter
Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.