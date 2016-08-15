SAS by TANK
Japanese Homes + Concrete Homes

SAS by TANK

Leibal
SAS is a minimal concrete building located in Tokyo, Japan, designed by TANK.

Constructed of concrete, SAS is situated on a slightly sloping site. Exposed concrete is accented by galvanized metal with an open balcony space on the upper level. The interior adopts the concrete throughout the walls and ceiling, and utilizes wooden flooring to serve as a contrast. The balcony is accessible via a series of glazed sliding doors.


