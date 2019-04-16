Salvaged Wood Renovation in Portland

Piles of homework, lacrosse sticks, bills, and other domestic detritus litter every surface of a Tudor-style house in Southeast Portland, Oregon. Three teenagers clamor for attention, and a cat and dog roam underfoot. It’s not surprising, then, that when these homeowners decided to redo their garage and backyard, they envisioned the new space as an oasis of calm where each member of the family could quietly pursue their own interests. "They wanted something that could be a guesthouse, art studio, and retreat," says Jeff Vincent, a designer who worked with principal Ben Kaiser of PATH Architecture on the project. "They asked for a flexible space where the family could get away from each other."