j
Justin Ellis
Follow
Stories
Boston Renovation Accents Minimalist White with Rich Felt Murals
In Boston’s South End, a design-savvy couple creates a clean-lined home with a textural surprise.
j
Justin Ellis
A Family Builds a Tiny Backyard Studio on an Even Tinier Budget
In coastal Massachusetts, a resourceful couple and their equally enterprising children use reclaimed materials to create a...
j
Justin Ellis
Run-Down Row House in Boston Becomes a Quiet Urban Escape with Two Green Roofs
A young architect transforms a small row house into a deceptively roomy family home.
j
Justin Ellis
An Artist Builds a Wooden Home That Lets Nature Be the Boss
In coastal New England, an artist turns a wooded property into a haven for creating and living.
j
Justin Ellis