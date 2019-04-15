Subscribe
c
Christopher Churchill
Follow
Latest
4
Stories
0
Collections
Followers
Following
Stories
Across the Ocean
With a novel use for an ultra-lightweight material, two academics build their ideal home—then ship it overseas for assembly.
e
Elaine Louie
The Former Barn Reborn As a Community Hub
A New England barn is wired to provide power and produce to the community.
d
Debra Jo Immergut
A Family Builds a Tiny Backyard Studio on an Even Tinier Budget
In coastal Massachusetts, a resourceful couple and their equally enterprising children use reclaimed materials to create a...
j
Justin Ellis
Run-Down Row House in Boston Becomes a Quiet Urban Escape with Two Green Roofs
A young architect transforms a small row house into a deceptively roomy family home.
j
Justin Ellis