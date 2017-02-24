Robert Rauschenberg At Tate Modern In London

Before pop art, there was Robert Rauschenberg . Although the iconic artist provided the catalyst for the birth of one of the most famous art currents of the 20th century, seeing his work as a mere precursor to Warhol would be a mistake. Rauschenberg completely changed the world of art, both in the US and the rest of the world. He continuously challenged and pushed the limits, experimenting, creating and displaying an inspiring range. Painting, sculpting, photography, or performance art – Rauschenberg wasn’t pinned down by a single medium or even by the admittedly flexible confines of 2D art.

This ambitious and impressively comprehensive exhibition is the result of a collaboration between Tate Modern and New York’s Museum of Modern Art. As a complete retrospective of Rauschenberg’s work, it features artworks spanning over a period of 60 years. His arguably most famous work, the Monogram combine that includes a tire placed on a stuffed Angora goat, is the main attraction. Its inclusion is special, as it is a fragile work which rarely travels away from its home at Stockholm’s Moderna Museet. But if you visit the exhibition, you’ll also be able to admire other iconic artworks, from the Bed quilt to the Retroactive II silkscreen painting, or the 34 illustrations inspired by Dante’s Inferno. Less well-known works include filmed performances and work completed in later years.

The rooms take visitors on a fascinating journey through the artist’s work, capturing the wide breadth of his range, from his early paintings to sculptures and down to his final artworks. It’s a rare opportunity for art lovers to immerse themselves into the mind and world of one of the most influential artists of the 20th century. The exhibition is open until 2 April 2017 and you can book your ticket on the museum’s site here. Tate Modern also offers a package that includes tickets to see both the Rauschenberg and the Wolfgang Tillmans exhibition, the latter running until June.





