A Midcentury Home Enjoys Views from Every Angle

Marjorie Rice, who worked for NBC News in London before moving to Los Angeles, tackled house hunting with a professional’s intensity. "I was looking at about 40 places a week," she says. Nothing fit the bill until she and her husband, Chris Rice, an agent at William Morris Endeavor (WME), came across a 1,600-square-foot post-and-beam high in the Hollywood Hills—exactly where they wanted to live.