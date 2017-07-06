Subscribe
Margot Dougherty
Stories
One Canadian Family Beats the Cold by Escaping to Palm Springs
Renowned for its iconic midcentury architecture and legendary celebrity habitués—Frank Sinatra, Ava Gardner, Bob Hope, and...
Margot Dougherty
This House Doesn't Hold Back and Embraces the Desert
At the base of Echo Mountain in Phoenix, a geometric home by Wendell Burnette opens up to the surrounding desert landscape.
Margot Dougherty
A Midcentury Home Enjoys Views from Every Angle
A new outlook for a Buff, Straub and Hensman gem perched high above Los Angeles.
Margot Dougherty
Vacation Home in the California Desert is a Modernist Oasis
A Canadian family’s getaway in the California desert.
Margot Dougherty
A Minimalist Duplex in Venice, California
Architect Don Dimster celebrates the concept of communal family space with a pair of homes in Venice, California, for himself and...
Margot Dougherty