View Photos
Residence in Sotohisumi by Nakasai Architects
Add to
Like
Share
By Leibal –
Residence in Sotohisumi is a minimal home located in Ishikawa, Japan, designed by Nakasai Architects.
The house is situated in a hilly area that follows the coast of Kahoku. Due to its elevation, the home overlooks a beautiful surrounding landscape. The first floor contains a private terrace and courtyard, promoting abundant natural light and airflow. The building is pushed back slightly, allowing enough room for parking two cars.
Get the Dwell Newsletter
Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.