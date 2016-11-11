Residence in Sotohisumi by Nakasai Architects
Japanese Homes

Residence in Sotohisumi by Nakasai Architects

By Leibal
Residence in Sotohisumi is a minimal home located in Ishikawa, Japan, designed by Nakasai Architects.

The house is situated in a hilly area that follows the coast of Kahoku. Due to its elevation, the home overlooks a beautiful surrounding landscape. The first floor contains a private terrace and courtyard, promoting abundant natural light and airflow. The building is pushed back slightly, allowing enough room for parking two cars.


Residence in Sotohisumi by Nakasai Architects - Photo 1 of 6 -
Residence in Sotohisumi by Nakasai Architects - Photo 2 of 6 -


Residence in Sotohisumi by Nakasai Architects - Photo 3 of 6 -


Residence in Sotohisumi by Nakasai Architects - Photo 4 of 6 -


Residence in Sotohisumi by Nakasai Architects - Photo 5 of 6 -


Residence in Sotohisumi by Nakasai Architects - Photo 6 of 6 -