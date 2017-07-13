A musician as well as an interior designer in his own right, August saw an opportunity. At first, he toyed with the idea of fixing the trailer up to make an Instagrammable rental or an Airbnb, but around the same time he decided to leave Los Angeles for his hometown of Ojai and he needed a place to live. While August is probably not the only person in Ojai living in a restored Airstream, his is probably one of the nicest around, with a clean, timeless design and a few high-end flourishes.