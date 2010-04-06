Hide and Sleep

With the classic Murphy bed as muse, Japanese architect Toshihiko Suzuki transformed a standard Airstream into a versatile small wonder.
In 2009, architect Toshihiko Suzuki, of Tokyo-based design firm Atelier OPA, applied his Japanese small-space sensibility to a gutted Airstream and created what could be considered the ultimate condensed caravan.
Inside the trailer, Suzuki installed a long island based on kenchikukagu, which means "architectural furniture" and is the name of a collection of his designs. The Kenchikukagu-series Mobile Kitchen, Foldaway Office, and Foldaway Guestroom are each housed in a wooden box that hinges open or expands like an accordion to transform into a room that can later be rolled away. Likewise, the island in the mid-dle of the Airstream folds open to reveal an equipped kitchen and either a dining table for six or two beds, each with its own reading light.
The flexibility of the design adds to the longevity—–and the sustainability—–of the space, Suzuki says: "Architecture is seldom destroyed because it has a long life span." So despite the renovated Airstream’s spatial shortcomings, the multitude of possible arrangements means it has miles of road still ahead of it.
