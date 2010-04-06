Hide and Sleep

To maximize the small space inside the Airstream, Suzuki removed the existing structures and added a central island the follows his kenchikukagu style of design. Near the door (front of photo), a sink and cook top is hidden under the steel cover. At the rear (back of the photo), a dining table transforms into a set of twin beds. Photo by Sadamu Saito.

Inside the trailer, Suzuki installed a long island based on kenchikukagu, which means "architectural furniture" and is the name of a collection of his designs. The Kenchikukagu-series Mobile Kitchen, Foldaway Office, and Foldaway Guestroom are each housed in a wooden box that hinges open or expands like an accordion to transform into a room that can later be rolled away. Likewise, the island in the mid-dle of the Airstream folds open to reveal an equipped kitchen and either a dining table for six or two beds, each with its own reading light.