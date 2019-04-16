Stories

Remembering the Forefather of Urban Renewal, Lawrence Halprin
Lawrence Halprin galvanized people into action with his grand cityscapes.
Charles Birnbaum
Charles Birnbaum on the Future of Landscape Architecture
Charles Birnbaum, founder and president of the Cultural Landscape Foundation, makes the case that historical preservationists are...
Charles Birnbaum
Cultivating Appreciation
Sixty years ago it was Mies, Alvar, and Lou. Today it’s Zaha, Rem, and Renzo.
Charles Birnbaum