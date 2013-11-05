Reinventing a Traditional Edwardian near Lake Ontario
Renovations + Home Tours

Reinventing a Traditional Edwardian near Lake Ontario

By Diana Budds
When a family couldn’t part with a traditional Edwardian, their architect introduced a world of design inspiration instead.

Fashion photographer Chris Nicholls and model and photo retoucher Lorca Moore travel the globe for work, often to locations with breathtaking architecture and high-design interiors. They had been living in a roughly 14-foot-wide semidetached house in Toronto’s Beach neighborhood for over a decade, and, though it had provided years of good use, it was no longer exciting. They pondered moving. However, the house and its location, just a stone’s throw from the shores of Lake Ontario, were too difficult to leave behind—so they decided to renovate. "Chris and Lorca referred to the house as an old member of the family that was down on its luck," says architect Drew Mandel. "They felt they owed it to the house to reinvest."

Reinventing a Traditional Edwardian near Lake Ontario - Photo 1 of 5 -

Mandel mounted the fireplace in a blackened-steel frame, which echoes the window and door treatment on the house’s new facade.

Mandel recast the structure both inside and out. He added a zinc-framed, double-height window and protected porch to the facade, which he rebuilt using salvaged yellow bricks. "The modern things that we do work better when juxtaposed with the gritty original fabric," says Mandel. He removed interior walls to make the space feel more expansive and added warm woods, like the custom walnut millwork, to soften the look. "They liked the idea of a cozy home where the family had to scrunch up on the sofa to be together," says Mandel. "They wanted that magic, cool space that felt stylish and interesting, but they didn’t want it to lose that sense of ‘home.’" Now, the revamped 2,140-square-foot abode is just that.

Reinventing a Traditional Edwardian near Lake Ontario - Photo 2 of 5 -

Architect Drew Mandel updated a house in Toronto to look modern and cozy. The clients desired a warm material base for the interior so Mandel used American walnut for the flooring, millwork, and staircase. Loire limestone covers the landing below the steps and Calacatta marble clads the kitchen counters and island.

Reinventing a Traditional Edwardian near Lake Ontario - Photo 3 of 5 -

A sliding door by Bauhaus Fine Windows and Doors leads from the addition into the backyard. A sectional and floor lamp purchased from local shop Structube, Ikea rug, and Plaisir table by Formstelle for Zeitraum outfit the living room. Artist Rebecca Rodgers created the abstract painting.

Reinventing a Traditional Edwardian near Lake Ontario - Photo 4 of 5 -

A movable island, set on stainless steel casters, sits in the center of the kitchen. The Panasonic microwave is built into the cabinetry and the August pendant lights illuminating the island are by Uberhaus.

Reinventing a Traditional Edwardian near Lake Ontario - Photo 5 of 5 -

Mandel designed a six-by-eight-foot extension for additional space on the ground floor.