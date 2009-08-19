Reburbia Winners Announced!

Get the Dwell Newsletter Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design. Subscribe See a sample

GRAND PRIZE

The grand prize goes to Frog's Dream: McMansions Turned into Biofilter Water Treatment Plants, submitted by Calvin Chiu. The design proposed converting abandoned suburban tract homes into wetland areas, using vegetation to filter and clean water in abandoned suburban areas for nearby urban centers. Of this entry, judge Geoff Manaugh, author of BLDGBLOG, said, "I love the trans-species approach, the acceptance of certain economically obvious shifts that are occurring already in many a recently constructed suburb, and the hydrological inventiveness. It's poetic, not practical - and that's exactly why this project is positive evidence of how we might really rethink suburbia."

SECOND PLACE



The second place prize goes to Entrepreneurbia: Rezoning Suburbia for Self-Sustaining Life, submitted by Urban Nature, F&S Design Studio and Silverlion Design. This entry called for reining in sprawl and making suburban communities more vibrant and walkable by transforming uniformly residential neighborhoods into entrepreneurial incubators by changing zoning laws to support small businesses. Of this entry, judge Jill Fehrenbacher, founder of Inhabitat, said, "The idea was one of the few entries in the Reburbia competition that wasn't really a design proposal at all, but instead a policy proposal -- and it was clearly the most practical, cost-effective and energy-efficient proposal submitted to Reburbia, and has great potential to effect real change."



THIRD PLACE

