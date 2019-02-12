Subscribe
Sarah Rich
207
6
Stories
Rising Tides Are No Match for This Coastal Home
Thanks to some smart design and sound engineering, this small coastal house handles the waves.
Sarah Rich
A Sonoma Prefab That Celebrates a Family’s Passion for Cooking
Nestled in an apple grove in Sebastopol, California, the Orchard House is a rural idyll for the modern cook.
Sarah Rich
Denver's Energy Efficient Home
John and Paige Damiano are snow worshippers.
Sarah Rich
A Modern Coastal Home in Stinson Beach
For all the joys of beachfront living, it’s not without its risks.
Sarah Rich
Fertile Grounds
Nestled in an apple grove in Sebastopol, California, the Orchard House is a rural idyll.
Sarah Rich
You Art What You Eat
Even in a place attuned to two-wheeled traffic, it was a rare sight one evening last fall to witness a bicycle convoy ferrying a...
Sarah Rich