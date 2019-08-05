Subscribe
Marc Kristal
Stories
Modern Martha's Vineyard Retreat
A Martha’s Vineyard retreat surpasses the traditional boundaries of Cape Cod architecture with a contemporary design by Harvard...
m
Marc Kristal
A Courtyard House Features a Custom Rain Screen
This courtyard house on the edge of the Berkshires offers both grand vistas and plenty of privacy, thanks to its custom rain...
m
Marc Kristal
New McDonald
For Katie and Scott McDonald, moving into a Rhode Island family home meant recasting the previously renovated house as a...
m
Marc Kristal
Top Dror
Industrial designer Dror Benshetrit’s new building system, QuaDror, can be applied to make just about anything from...
m
Marc Kristal
"Postmodernism" at the V&A Museum
"Postmodernism: Style and Subversion 1970-1990," on view at London’s Victoria & Albert Museum through January 15th 2012, is the...
m
Marc Kristal
The Rug Company's Chris Sharp
Founded in London in 1997 by Suzanne and Christopher Sharp, The Rug Company grew out of the globe-trotting couple’s love of...
m
Marc Kristal