Photo of the Week: Trio of Cozy Cabins with Planted Roofs
Cabins

Photo of the Week: Trio of Cozy Cabins with Planted Roofs

By Luke Hopping
Each week, we tap into Dwell's Instagram community to bring you the most viral design and architecture shots of the week.

@thecabinchronicles shared this photo of a cluster of tiny cabins in Stryn, Norway, each with moss and other vegetation growing on its roof. 

