Photo of the Week: Trio of Cozy Cabins with Planted Roofs
By Luke Hopping –
Each week, we tap into Dwell's Instagram community to bring you the most viral design and architecture shots of the week.
@thecabinchronicles shared this photo of a cluster of tiny cabins in Stryn, Norway, each with moss and other vegetation growing on its roof.
