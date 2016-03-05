Our Scandinavian Style Dreams Come True in This Brooklyn Townhouse

SubscribeSign In
Hailing from Denmark and India, a husband and wife cultivate a collective heritage at their renovated, almost-passive family home.
Upon first glance, Rimjhim Dey and Jesper Meyer seem as opposite as any married couple can be. Jesper is just shy of six feet seven inches tall and comes from Denmark, seat of homespun, functional design. Rimjhim is almost a foot and a half shorter and was born in India, where a Nehru jacket is about as minimal as design ever gets. The meeting of cultures is so profound that when the couple married in a palace on the outskirts of Jaipur, India, in 1998, Rimjhim’s family considered it the most organized wedding they had ever attended; Jesper’s family remembered it as pure chaos. "Culture clash tends to happen a bit when our families meet," says Rimjhim.

Julie Lasky
Julie Lasky is a design writer and critic.

