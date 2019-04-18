Subscribe
j
Julie Lasky
Follow
Stories
Watch: Inside the Studio of Designer and Materials Master Fernando Mastrangelo
Designer Fernando Mastrangelo is a master at pushing the limits of media, both material and social.
j
Julie Lasky
At Her Hudson Valley Studio, Paula Hayes Explores the Intersection of Art and Nature
The landscape artist offers a glimpse into her charming art studio as well as her creative process.
j
Julie Lasky
Two Magazine Creatives Fit Graphic Art and Vintage Furniture In a Brooklyn Apartment
Nicholas Blechman, the creative director of The New Yorker, and Luise Stauss, a photo editor and art director, open their doors.
j
Julie Lasky
You Can Rent a Room in This 19th-Century Bavarian Farmhouse, Which Just Got a Minimalist Refresh
After seven generations, a family farm in Bavaria is reinvented, trading livestock for lodgers.
j
Julie Lasky
Two Designers Create a Small but Luxe Retreat in the Catskills
A jewel-like home rises on a six-acre site in rural New York.
j
Julie Lasky
Our Scandinavian Style Dreams Come True in This Brooklyn Town House
Hailing from Denmark and India, a husband and wife cultivate a collective heritage at their renovated, almost-passive Brooklyn...
j
Julie Lasky