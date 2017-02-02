View Photos
Panorama House by CAPD
Panorama House is a minimal residence located in Aichi, Japan, designed by CAPD.
The home is situated in a residential area near the prefectural capital location, but blessed with nature with scattered fields and water ponds. The architect wanted to open up the west in order to maximize as much of the view of the pond as possible. The interior, especially the living area, is separated in a variety of methods, including the reflection of glass or a wall-mounted TV. The reflection of the light of the lake surface sways on the ceiling through the opening, and is designed to take light from all directions.
