An Origami-Inspired Apartment in Hong Kong With Tons of Smart Storage

Designed by Hong Kong-based practice MNB Design Studio, the living area of this 780-square-foot apartment has a large, multifunctional plywood-and-wood veneer wall that's linked to two sliding doors—one that opens to a storage room and another that opens to the kitchen.

A wooden television console extends from the middle of this wall, while vertical wooden strips on the wall serve as discreet handles for the sliding doors.

Above the dining table is a wooden, house-shaped nesting frame that acts as a functional demarcator separating the dining area from the living lounge.

Under this house-shaped structure, a concrete-finished, waist-high bench juts out from the wall, serving as seating for one side of the dining table.

The dining corner is furnished with two natural oak chairs on the opposite side of the bench and a light gray pendant lamp from Muuto that hangs above a wooden table.

The clean, fuss-free aesthetics continue into the master bedroom, where a sloped roof with concrete paint hides the ceiling beam.

A plywood bed platform, inspired by Japanese mobile cabinetry, aligns with the window to provide views, while offering plenty of storage space under the mattress.

In the en suite bathroom, an angular, concrete-finished cornice creates a pitched roof-like design, which transforms the bathroom sink and vanity into a cozy nook within the bathroom.





To maximize space in the guest bedroom, a modular storage system with 46 units of hollowed spaces were incorporated into the ceiling to allow for a highly flexible and transparent wardrobe.

The washing machine is located in the guest bathroom. Here, concrete surfaces give the space a streamlined, utilitarian feel. Two lines of LED lights run through the ceiling, giving the gray-and-white bathroom a space-age atmosphere.







