Offered at $674K, This Hybrid Prefab Is in Tune With the Californian Desert

The visual contrast doesn’t signal an antagonism with the environment, however—the Blue Sky Building Systems home makes use of an eco-friendly, light-gauge steel framing system that helps it perch lightly on the land instead of relying on a flat slab or continuous perimeter foundation. Because the components are precisely manufactured and rapidly erected on the site, the system is efficient, economical, and ecologically-minded. "The day this house was completed, you would have been excused if you thought it had been there a long time—so minimal was the disruption of the natural landscape, including plants and trees immediately adjacent to the house," says Blue Sky Building Systems cofounder David McAdam. "It was almost as if the house had set down from outer space."



Designed by Palm Springs-based o2 Architecture, the two-bedroom, one-bath residence was built in 2011 for a Canadian client who used it as a winter retreat. Now priced at $674,000, the home offers a unique connection to an iconic setting. For more information, visit the property website.