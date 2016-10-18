Nendo Puts a New Spin on the Whiteboard in the Workplace
While digital surfaces are now becoming easier to write on and technology is more integrated in workplaces, the whiteboard is still an object that drives learning and brainstorming. So it was only a matter of time until it took on a new form. Japanese design studio Nendo is set to show a new installation with rolling whiteboards for Orgatec, the office furniture trade show, in Cologne, Germany.
Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.
Instead of hanging up on a wall, the circular form rolls around and fits into desks, benches, and counter-height tables. Each piece of furniture is built with a cut made into it to stabilize the board. The whiteboard isn’t just a surface to write on, but also acts as a room divider or shelf. The back of it is finished with sound-absorbing fabric. The furniture has a dual function as bicycle stands for commuters to easily park their bikes directly in the office.
By changing one element of the office, Nendo suggests that the workplace can be a more active and multifunctional space.