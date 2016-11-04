Subscribe
Matthew Keeshin
Follow
Latest
49
Stories
121
Collections
Followers
Following
Stories
Alessi and Marcel Wanders Let The Circus Run Wild In Their Latest Collaboration
The renowned Dutch designer and the Italian company bring the spirit of the big top to the home.
Matthew Keeshin
This Week's 10 Best Houses
John Pawson's minimal home and an experimental residence by Steven Holl make up this week's picks.
Matthew Keeshin
Act Like Italian Nobility in This Nearly $5 Million Apartment
Classic on the outside, modern on the inside.
Matthew Keeshin
This Week's 10 Best Houses
From a home designed by David Chipperfield in London to WORKac's New York duplex, here is what caught our eye over the last few...
Matthew Keeshin
This Revived 19th-Century Home Keeps Its Character Even With a Minimalist Interior
A renovation brings this abode into the present.
Matthew Keeshin
A Nest-Like Addition, Shape-Shifting Spaces, and More Make This Week's 10 Best Houses
Had a busy week? Catch up with all these homes from the last few days.
