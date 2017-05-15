Naoto Fukasawa's Pork with Eggs

This recipe requires use of two saucepans, a pot, and a hiba wood cover, which is used while simmering. Fukasawa's Shiba collection was designed to include only the basic pots and pans households typically use on a day-to-day basis, such as a stock pot, frying pan, and a few saucepans. "With this range of products," Fukasawa says, "I wanted to create tools that people can continue to use throughout the years."

The Shiba collection frying pans are made of stainless steel with either wood (shown) or bakelite handles.

Cubed Pork with Eggs by Naoto Fukasawa

Shown here, Fukasawa busy over the cooktop.

Serves 2

Ingredients:

1 pound pork, boned back ribs

2 eggs

1 piece ginger

2 cloves garlic

Green end of 1 leek

2 cups Japanese sake

2 tablespoons sugar

4 tablespoons soy sauce

Method:

(1) Boil water in a six-inch-wide saucepan. Slide eggs into saucepan and boil for 7-8 minutes, until soft boiled. Immerse the eggs in cold water then shell.

(2) Cut pork into 1.5-inch cubes. Slice ginger thinly. Peel garlic and crush with the flat of a knife blade.

(3) Add pork, ginger, garlic, leek, and Japanese sake to a five-inch-deep pot. Add water so that it just covers the pork, put on high heat, and bring water to a boil.

(4) Reduce to low and simmer for one hour, removing foam. After the hour, remove pot from heat and let cool. Remove pork. Set pot and liquid aside (do not discard).