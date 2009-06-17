Mutual Fulfillment
In Santa Monica, architect and activist Cory Buckner is working to preserve the living monuments of L.A.’s midcentury-modern past, including her own home by A. Quincy Jones.
Text by
Photos by
This story was originally published as in Dwell’s September 2004 issue.
Join Dwell+ to Continue
Subscribe to Dwell+ to get everything you already love about Dwell, plus exclusive home tours, video features, how-to guides, access to the Dwell archive, and more. You can cancel at any time.
Try Dwell+ for FREE
Already a Dwell+ subscriber? Sign In
Sam Grawe
Sam Grawe served as the Editor-in-Chief of Dwell from 2006 to 2011.
Published
Last Updated