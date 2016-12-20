Monogram Modern Home Tour Joins the Los Angeles Design Scene

Our third stop in the Monogram Modern Home Tour took us to the biggest design event in America—we’re talking about Dwell on Design in Los Angeles, which welcomed more than 30,000 attendees over the course of three days. Located on the Dwell Outdoor show floor, the prefab literally housed the innovative design spirit that permeated the convention center, allowing trade professionals and design lovers to experience the craftsmanship of the home and the prestige of Monogram kitchen appliances.

The home joined over 300 exhibiting brands and 2,000 modern furnishings and products at Dwell on Design. The prefab's builder, Method Homes, also staffed an adjacent booth on the show floor.

Online interior design company Decorist furnished the home to reflect a laid-back, Southern Californian lifestyle. Paintings by San Diego artist and Design Milk founder Jaime Derringer livened up the walls.

With creativity and experimentation being the rule in LA, it’s no wonder that the city remains a cultural mecca. Whether it be art, design, and architecture or food, music, and film, there’s much to be discovered in the City of Angels. It was the perfect stage for showcasing the cutting-edge kitchen solutions in the Monogram Modern Home; tour chef Jon Liddell even paid homage to the setting by using locally sourced ingredients to serve breakfast burritos to the morning crowd.

Liddell demonstrated the versatile, user-friendly features of Monogram appliances such as the induction cooktop, which boasts glide touch controls and an LED display.

For professionals and consumers alike, Dwell on Design offered invaluable programming: distinguished speakers, product demonstrations, continuing education units (CEUs), and seminars made for a packed agenda. On the patio outside the Monogram Modern Home, educator Sheri Gold hosted CEU-accredited courses on the latest developments in kitchen ventilation and cooking technologies. As the tour continues, the traveling classroom allows professionals to keep up with design trends, bolster their resumes, and better serve their clients.

Dwell’s president and CEO Michela O’Connor Abrams moderated a panel on the relationship between technology and design. The panelists were (from left to right) Gretchen Hansen, founder and CEO of Decorist; Jaime Derringer, founder and executive editor of Design Milk; Lisa Blecker, director of marketing at Resource Furniture; and Lou Lenzi, director of industrial design at Monogram.

The role of the modern consumer sparked a conversation among our panelists, whose topics spanned innovation, technology, and design. The speakers acknowledged the influence of brands over home trends while highlighting the consumer as a joint innovator. "People are looking for technology that integrates easily into their existing lives," said Jaime Derringer, founder and executive editor of Design Milk. "They are looking to better their lives with intuitive technology."

The open house provided visitors the opportunity to interact with Monogram appliances in a natural setting. "The definition of technology isn’t just electronics, it’s the functionality that can improve people’s lives," noted Blecker during the panel, summing up how an intuitive kitchen serves the consumer.

"The next real step in technology is products that are working at optimum efficiency. How can the kitchen become an active component for a healthier and better lifestyle?" —Lou Lenzi For those unable to tour the home in person, the hashtag #monogrammodern let the design community keep apace and linked the regional event to a national conversation. View the video below to see a recap of our West Coast locations, then catch us on the road at our upcoming stops in Houston, Atlanta, and Miami.