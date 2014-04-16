Modernism Through the Viewfinder: The Photography of Ezra Stoller

Ezra Stoller’s photographs of Frank Lloyd Wright’s Guggenheim Museum, Eero Saarinen’s TWA Terminal, Marcel Breuer’s Whitney Museum building, and other marvels of modern architecture have been widely credited with introducing modernism to the masses in the decades after World War II. Now the Carnegie Museum of Art in Pittsburgh is using a portfolio of Stoller’s photographs that it recently acquired to anchor an exhibit of architectural photography.

Chamberlain Cottage by Marcel Breuer, Weyland, Massachusetts, 1941. Gelatin silver print. Carnegie Museum of Art, Purchase: gift of the Drue Heinz Trust. Image courtesy of the Carnegie Museum of Art, copyright Ezra Stoller/Esto, Yossi Milo Gallery.

The exhibit, "Architecture + Photography," opened at the museum’s Heinz Architectural Center on April 11 and runs through May 26. It includes a selection of photographs of historic buildings in Charleston, South Carolina, by Frances Benjamin Johnson; selections from a collection of photographs of buildings created by the Carnegie Corporation in the 1920s; and images from the museum’s photography department.

TWA Terminal, interior, designed by Eero Saarinen, 1962. Gelatin silver print. Carnegie Museum of Art, Purchase: gift of the Drue Heinz Trust. Image courtesy of the Carnegie Museum of Art, copyright Ezra Stoller/Esto, Yossi Milo Gallery.

But the centerpiece of the exhibition arguably is the museum’s new portfolio of Stoller photographs. Stoller, who died at 89 in 2004, trained as an architect before turning to photography. Using a large-format camera and shooting almost exclusively in black-and-white, Stoller captured modern buildings at precise angles and in precise lighting—skills that earned him the respect of, and commissions from, some of the leading architects of the modern era.

Finnish Pavilion, 1939 World's Fair, designed by Alvar Aalto. Gelatin silver print. Carnegie Museum of Art, Purchase: gift of the Drue Heinz Trust. Image courtesy of the Carnegie Museum of Art, copyright Ezra Stoller/Esto, Yossi Milo Gallery.

"I see my work in a way that is analogous to a musician given a score to play who must bring it to life and make the piece as good as it can be," Stoller was quoted as saying in a brochure for an exhibition of his photographs that was being staged at the Williams College of Art at the time of his death. "While I cannot make a bad building good, I can draw out the strengths in a work that has strength."

Fallingwater, Mill Run, Pennsylvania, designed by Frank Lloyd Wright, 1963. Gelatin silver print. Carnegie Museum of Art, Purchase: gift of the Drue Heinz Trust. Image courtesy of the Carnegie Museum of Art, copyright Ezra Stoller/Esto, Yossi Milo Gallery.

Salk Institute for Biological Studies, designed by Louis I. Kahn, photographed in 1977. Gelatin silver print. Carnegie Museum of Art, Purchase: gift of the Drue Heinz Trust. Image courtesy of the Carnegie Museum of Art, copyright Ezra Stoller/Esto, Yossi Milo Gallery.

Seagram Building, designed by Ludwig Mies van der Rohe and Philip Johnson, photographed 1958. Gelatin silver print. Carnegie Museum of Art, Purchase: gift of the Drue Heinz Trust. Image courtesy of the Carnegie Museum of Art, copyright Ezra Stoller/Esto, Yossi Milo Gallery.

The chapel of Notre Dame du Haut in Ronchamp, France, designed by Le Corbusier and photographed in 1955. Gelatin silver print. Carnegie Museum of Art, Purchase: gift of the Drue Heinz Trust. Image courtesy of the Carnegie Museum of Art, copyright Ezra Stoller/Esto, Yossi Milo Gallery.

Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum, designed by Frank Lloyd Wright, photographed in 1959. Gelatin silver print. Image courtesy of the Carnegie Museum of Art, copyright Ezra Stoller/Esto, Yossi Milo Gallery.

Manufacturers Trust Co. building, Manhattan, designed by Gordon Bunshaft of Skidmore, Owings, and Merrill, photographed in 1954. Gelatin silver print. Carnegie Museum of Art, Purchase: gift of the Drue Heinz Trust. Image courtesy of the Carnegie Museum of Art, copyright Ezra Stoller/Esto, Yossi Milo Gallery.