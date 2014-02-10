Design Icon: Eero Saarinen

Finnish-American architect and industrial designer Eero Saarinen’s iconic buildings, from the Gateway Arch in St. Louis, Missouri, to the Miller House in Columbus, Indiana, helped symbolize America’s buoyant post-Cold War period, and often looked as streamlined and glamorous as the jets taxiing in front of one of his greatest creations, the Dulles International Airport.
"Frank Lloyd Wright, Mies, and Corbu have given us the ABCs…it is up to us to develop a complete language of modern architecture. We have a long and terribly challenging and marvelous job ahead of us."—Eero Saarinen
Saarinen’s work stands taller when his relatively short career is taken into account. The influential modernist, born on August 2o, 1910 (37 years to the day after his father), died in 1961 at age 51 without seeing many of his major works completed. He developed a reputation for showmanship while creating a succession of glittering headquarters for industrial giants such as John Deere and IBM, airport terminals and university buildings. While critics at the time criticized his flexibility and lack of a definitive style, recent reappraisals have bolstered his reputation as a 20th-century icon, a tireless worker who would adapt every project to its own specific needs and environment.
General Motors Technical Center (1955)
Warren, Michigan
Dulles International Airport (1962)
Sterling, Virginia
Gateway Arch (1965)
St. Louis, Missouri
"Relevant, beautiful, perhaps inspired would be the right word" was how one judge described Saarinen’s winning submission in 1948 to build the centerpiece of the Jefferson National Expansion Memorial, the St. Louis Arch. Standing as the nation’s tallest man-made monument, the 630-foot-high curve of concrete and stainless steel stands as a focal point of the St. Louis riverfront and poignant symbol of national confidence and innovation. Both Eero and his father submitted designs, and a mix-up meant the family temporarily thought the elder Eliel had won.