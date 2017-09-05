A Modern Micro-House in Portland Clad in Local Fir

Designed and built on a limited budget for the client's retired parent, Kerns Micro House by Fieldwork Design & Architecture (FWD), is a thoughtfully-designed and -executed intimate housing solution that meets the city of Portland's strict design requirements—while providing for positive quality of life through design. Replacing the footprint of a unkempt garage unit, the compact house provides a unique solution to Portland's growing housing density by making existing space inhabitable.

The modern, minimal architecture and interior are formed from locally-sourced materials, engaging the built form with the local environment. Wrapped in a board and batten system from local wood fir, the dark exterior contrasts with the bright, light, white oak-wrapped interior space. Light and shadow create movement across the repetitive facade, while plentiful daylight fills the interior via large windows that frame nature and sky.

An emphasis on architectural human scale, innovation, and thoughtfulness in detail characterize the interior and exterior of the home. The apparently simple skin is scaled to the human hand and dissipates across the screen door to form the handle, while providing dappled light to the interior. Adaptive, flexible custom furniture solutions maximize the small space and increase its functionality.