Modern Meets Ancient in a Renovated Italian Vacation Home

In the rarefied world of Milanese design, high-profile stars usually work alone. Partnerships between husband and wife are even scarcer. Ludovica Serafini and Roberto Palomba may be the exceptions that prove the rule. Since 1994, they have collaborated on an amazing number of projects: designing bathroom equipment, kitchens, furniture, and lighting for an almost endless list of companies, including Boffi, Cappellini, Salviati, Foscarini, and Zanotta, and winning several prestigious awards, including a Compasso D’Oro—Italy’s highest design prize—in the process.