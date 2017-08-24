View Photos
These Courtyards Bring Indoor/Outdoor Living to 10 Modern Homes
By Byron Loker –
Now that the days are getting longer and the temperatures are rising, consider how a courtyard can bring you closer to nature without requiring you to leave your property.
Whether they've been designed for outdoor dining, lounging in the sun, or as a way to bring light into the interior, these 10 modern courtyards provide a breath of fresh air.
Cover photo by Ben Hosking
1. The Umerani Residence
