A Minimalist Townhouse Provides Serene Accommodations in Historic Kyoto

The townhouse sits adjacent to the Nichinichi Art Gallery, a showcase of fine crafts and Japanese culture managed by Elmar, the gallery's owner. It is the ideal holiday home for travelers who want to immerse themselves in the local customs and unique elegance of Kyoto.



Fukuoka-based firm CASE-REAL executed a renovation of the century-old residence in 2015, creating functional zones that would serve their clients' lifestyles and accommodate guests: a tea room, gallery space, office, and guest room. The modern aesthetics of the townhouse are surrounded by the thick, clay walls of a traditional Japanese warehouse, a rarity in historic memory in the neighborhood. The thoughtfully detailed interior make for quiet, comfortable spaces that evoke a calming energy and look out at seasonal environments.

Clean lines and sophisticated colors with reds, purples, and browns fill the interior. An office space with a desk and couch is provided on the first floor.

The second floor bedroom is surrounded by clay walls. A tatami and futon provide sleeping quarters for two people; a mattress is available, too.

The townhouse allows guests to not only see the art and culture, but to live and experience the culture as well. Whether it be embarking on bikes to traverse the city, viewing the art gallery, or sharing a cup of tea in the Nichinichi Tearoom, the holiday retreat provides a peaceful spot for one or two people to rejuvenate and explore.