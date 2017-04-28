View Photos
A Taste of the Mediterranean - 5 Totally Random Locations
By Ethan Lance
A French Riviera That Has Hosted Picasso
"Once home to modernist architect Barry Dierks, this historic home overlooking the Mediterranean Sea gets some functional updates without sacrificing its timeless appeal."
House V2
Lozica, Dubrovnik-Neretva County, Croatia
An Idyllic Vacation Home in Greece
"My dream was of a summerhouse whose design alone, rather than any added-on decoration, made it beautiful," says Athenian Achilleas Mourtzouchos.
A Revived Greek Resort
"Mahmoud approached the project with the goal of creating an airy, modern, and tranquil destination that’s reminiscent of the surrounding Greek landscape and local culture."
eHouse
Tel Aviv-Yafo, Tel Aviv District, Israel