A Taste of the Mediterranean - 5 Totally Random Locations
View Photos

A Taste of the Mediterranean - 5 Totally Random Locations

Add to
Like
Share
By Ethan Lance / Published by Ethan Lance

A French Riviera That Has Hosted Picasso

"Once home to modernist architect Barry Dierks, this historic home overlooking the Mediterranean Sea gets some functional updates without sacrificing its timeless appeal."

The interior scheme prevents clutter in a variety of creative ways, including concealing a heat pump in the walls and installing flush-fitting LED spotlights. The architects explain, "Since the redesign, the prevailing impression is one of spaciousness, the suffusion of light and simple elegance."<br><br>A statement-making Hope Suspension Light by Luceplan is an elegant addition to the living area. The table, which was designed by the architects and fabricated by VHB Memmingen, is surrounded by CH24 Wishbone Chairs by Hans Wegner for Carl Hansen &amp; Son.

The interior scheme prevents clutter in a variety of creative ways, including concealing a heat pump in the walls and installing flush-fitting LED spotlights. The architects explain, "Since the redesign, the prevailing impression is one of spaciousness, the suffusion of light and simple elegance."

A statement-making Hope Suspension Light by Luceplan is an elegant addition to the living area. The table, which was designed by the architects and fabricated by VHB Memmingen, is surrounded by CH24 Wishbone Chairs by Hans Wegner for Carl Hansen & Son.

Photo Categories:
Get the Dwell Newsletter

Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.

See a sample

House V2 

 Lozica, Dubrovnik-Neretva County, Croatia

Kitchen and dining area

Kitchen and dining area

An Idyllic Vacation Home in Greece

"My dream was of a summerhouse whose design alone, rather than any added-on decoration, made it beautiful," says Athenian Achilleas Mourtzouchos.

Both master bedrooms are accessible from the large deck and a covered walkway and garden tucked behind them.

Both master bedrooms are accessible from the large deck and a covered walkway and garden tucked behind them.

A Revived Greek Resort 

"Mahmoud approached the project with the goal of creating an airy, modern, and tranquil destination that’s reminiscent of the surrounding Greek landscape and local culture."

In the Seabreeze Room, marble floors and floating shelves repeat the use of this local material. Custom Flos lighting design allows the space to softly glow, while a private balcony looks out to the rest of the coastal property.

In the Seabreeze Room, marble floors and floating shelves repeat the use of this local material. Custom Flos lighting design allows the space to softly glow, while a private balcony looks out to the rest of the coastal property.

eHouse

Tel Aviv-Yafo, Tel Aviv District, Israel

Many smaller glazed areas reveal hidden views of exterior garden.

Many smaller glazed areas reveal hidden views of exterior garden.

The extensive use of glass allows that most Mediterranean element, sunlight, to permeate into every room.

The extensive use of glass allows that most Mediterranean element, sunlight, to permeate into every room.