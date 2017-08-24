Stories

Calling Junior Video Producer Candidates - Dwell.com Job
Dwell.com is searching for a junior video editor for our San Francisco Office.
Ethan Lance
Design Your Home With Dwell Photos
Now you can browse the best photos on Dwell.com from our bloggers, magazine and community of users.
Ethan Lance
20 Great Midcentury Modern Interiors
The following rooms provide a modern take on what it is to live today in a midcentury modern home.
Ethan Lance
A Taste of the Mediterranean - 5 Totally Random Locations
A French Riviera That Has Hosted Picasso"Once home to modernist architect Barry Dierks, this historic home overlooking the...
Ethan Lance
8 Barn Houses For Modern Living
Rooted in the past yet decidedly in the present, these converted barns embrace their history, but take on a modern twist.
Ethan Lance
16 Boxy Modern Pools For This Summer
Take a splash in this inspiring collection of modern pools. We picked pool designs that feel like an extension of the home.
Ethan Lance