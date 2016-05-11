This Revived Greek Resort Will Soon Be at the Top of Your List

Galal Mahmoud of GM Architects happily took the job with a smile on his face. As a child growing up in Lebanon during a time of strife and conflict, his family frequently visited the area around the hotel and was even invited by the owner to stay there when he was in need of a place to work. Going into the job with a deep personal connection, Mahmoud approached the project with the goal of creating an airy, modern, and tranquil destination that’s reminiscent of the surrounding Greek landscape and local culture. Follow us as we take you through the refreshed space—you might find yourself daydreaming of your next island adventure.

Everywhere you turn on the resort's property, your eye is drawn to the water. The classic Greek structure stands aside a sleek pool that looks out to the Aegean Sea. Photo Categories:

Faced with an outdated hotel built in 1979, Mahmoud was tasked with keeping the original structure intact, while bringing it back to life with design elements that would connect the traditional local vernacular with a refreshing modern sense.

The color of royal blue appears throughout the hotel and pops against the bright white foundations—both indoors and out. Photo Categories:

Before he even put pen to paper, he knew that he wanted to create a smooth, open floor plan with streamlined functionality. Additionally, the use of quality materials and the right lighting was at the top of his priority list. Each of the spaces hold a combination of concealed architectural lights, custom-designed pieces, or lighting designed by Flos. Clearly inspired by the idyllic blue-on-blue natural theme of the area, he went full speed ahead with a blue-and-white theme.

A map of Platis Gialos beach shows that the hotel resides in a central location, surrounded by other coastal destinations that each have their own unique character.

With such a rich cultural history, the legends of the ancient Cyclade Islands were taken into account through every step of the redesign. Whether you’re looking to fill your time with nightlife or ancient ruins, you’ll be surrounded by things to do from morning to night.

The villa is where you'll find a true celebration of island living. Designed to transition from an oasis of privacy to an entertaining hub, it's built to fit up to 22 people.

To welcome eager travelers, the reception area is filled with various seating areas and brimming with contemporary furnishings that divert drastically from the neighboring classic Greek architecture.

Pillars and a spiral staircase act as modern interpretations of ancient Greek design themes. The orange Coralla chair was designed by the Campana Brothers for Edra and makes a sculptural statement.

In the Seabreeze Room, marble floors and floating shelves repeat the use of this local material. Custom Flos lighting designs allow the space to softly glow, while a private balcony looks out to the rest of the coastal property.

The hotel's Executive Chef artfully combines classic culinary traditions with a contemporary take on the art of Mediterranean cooking.

The team that runs the hotel feels strongly that food and drink should be a holistic experience where your senses undergo a journey that reflects the "art of living." With pure Myconian roots and a dedication to Mediterranean culinary history, the team works closely with local fishermen and farmers to source exclusive ingredients.

When you proceed to check in, you'll see that Mahmoud had large blocks of solid Thassos marble carved into sharp geometric shapes to contrast against the more classic, softer lines—each one weighs over five tons. The sculpted wall is inspired by the marble draperies of the antique statues of Delos.

Throughout the hotel, you’ll find a mix of tropical hardwoods and Thassos marble, which was once quarried on the neighboring island of Tinos. The stark white pops against the warming tons of the woods. Additionally, a handful of surfaces—including the walls behind reception—are replastered with a design that’s reminiscent of Greek drapery from the Classical period.

The lobby staircase made of Thassos marble shows an implementation of graphic details.

Outdoor furniture with clean lines introduce warm wood tones that fit in with the surroundings.