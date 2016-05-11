This Revived Greek Resort Will Soon Be at the Top of Your List
Galal Mahmoud of GM Architects happily took the job with a smile on his face. As a child growing up in Lebanon during a time of strife and conflict, his family frequently visited the area around the hotel and was even invited by the owner to stay there when he was in need of a place to work. Going into the job with a deep personal connection, Mahmoud approached the project with the goal of creating an airy, modern, and tranquil destination that’s reminiscent of the surrounding Greek landscape and local culture. Follow us as we take you through the refreshed space—you might find yourself daydreaming of your next island adventure.
Faced with an outdated hotel built in 1979, Mahmoud was tasked with keeping the original structure intact, while bringing it back to life with design elements that would connect the traditional local vernacular with a refreshing modern sense.
Before he even put pen to paper, he knew that he wanted to create a smooth, open floor plan with streamlined functionality. Additionally, the use of quality materials and the right lighting was at the top of his priority list. Each of the spaces hold a combination of concealed architectural lights, custom-designed pieces, or lighting designed by Flos. Clearly inspired by the idyllic blue-on-blue natural theme of the area, he went full speed ahead with a blue-and-white theme.
With such a rich cultural history, the legends of the ancient Cyclade Islands were taken into account through every step of the redesign. Whether you’re looking to fill your time with nightlife or ancient ruins, you’ll be surrounded by things to do from morning to night.
The team that runs the hotel feels strongly that food and drink should be a holistic experience where your senses undergo a journey that reflects the "art of living." With pure Myconian roots and a dedication to Mediterranean culinary history, the team works closely with local fishermen and farmers to source exclusive ingredients.
Throughout the hotel, you’ll find a mix of tropical hardwoods and Thassos marble, which was once quarried on the neighboring island of Tinos. The stark white pops against the warming tons of the woods. Additionally, a handful of surfaces—including the walls behind reception—are replastered with a design that’s reminiscent of Greek drapery from the Classical period.
When envisioning the hotel’s new persona, Mahmoud dreamed of creating a space where the extraordinary natural surroundings would inspire a feeling of meditative well-being. One look at this view of the Aegean Sea, and we can see where he found his inspiration.