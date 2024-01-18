Hoteliers, You Can Create Destination Retreats With These Luxe Tiny Cabins

Welcome to Prefab Profiles, an ongoing series of interviews with people transforming how we build houses. From prefab tiny houses and modular cabin kits to entire homes ready to ship, their projects represent some of the best ideas in the industry. Do you know a prefab brand that should be on our radar? Get in touch!

It all started from a bittersweet realization: Summer is far too short. Jordan and Hanna Bem had been discussing their travel options for colder months when they came to that conclusion, and two others: Destination hotels were often overcrowded and underwhelming, and Airstreams and the like largely felt uninspiring and claustrophobic. There didn’t seem to be a place that felt rejuvenating yet removed, somewhere that felt connected to the land without disturbing it too much. To fill the gap, they launched prefab company Moliving, which builds compact suites for hoteliers to create destination retreats. The units’ 400-square-foot interiors resemble a high-end hotel, complete with a full bathroom and living space steps from a comfortable bed. There isn’t a kitchen, but two decks provide an outdoor connection. Property owners can tailor the units’ sustainable details to their exact locale, whether a lake in upstate New York or a river valley in Utah. We spoke with the founders to learn more about what sets Moliving apart in the hospitality space.

Moliving’s prefabs feature 400-square-foot interiors and 240 square feet of decking.

What qualities make your prefab stand apart from the rest? As a nomadic hospitality group, Moliving wants to redefine hospitality with its movable luxury hotel rooms. Utilizing mobility to counteract seasonality, Moliving has created hotels with flexible inventories. Through the ability to predict seasonal demand and dynamically adjust room inventory in real time, Moliving enables optimal efficiency by maintaining peak occupancy and average daily rate on a year-round basis. Moliving combines luxury and sustainability in an uncompromising manner. Each unit is designed to minimize its carbon footprint while ensuring a top-tier build quality. Constructed from a range of recycled materials, including green steel, the suites are capable of operating off the grid with solar arrays and integrated holding tanks. Its self-leveling system allows for a seamless removal without leaving a trace.

The sustainable structures are "self-leveling," making them easy to install and relocate based on a destination’s inventory needs.

What does your base model cost and what does that pricing include? Moliving operates as a joint venture partner with clients, an approach that ensures the delivery of a high-level experience for every guest. The suites cost $180,000 on average to manufacture. Where are the prefabs currently available? Moliving is currently available in North America, with plans for international expansion in the near future.

On average, the suites cost $180,000 to manufacture and feature an open concept.

The bedroom area is defined by wood paneling.

The suites don’t have a kitchen, but do come with a bar area and mini fridge.

Is your design currently pre-permitted in any U.S. municipalities?

Moliving’s design is federally compliant. The suites are built to the highest standards, providing guests with a product that reflects a unique and luxurious experience. Are there plans to expand to different parts of the country and the world? Moliving is set to open its flagship hotel, Moliving Hurley House, in New York’s Hudson Valley in 2024. Beyond this, Moliving has plans to grow the brand in several East and West Coast locations, and eventually internationally.

The tiled bathroom has a vanity with open shelving.

How long can a client expect the process to take after they put down a deposit? Upon establishing a partnership, the process could take as little as three months to launch a fully operational hotel. On average, though, we’ve seen the process take about a year to complete so far.

The startup’s flagship hotel will open in the Hudson Valley in 2024, where the company hopes to expand the area’s tourism season.

What aspects of the design can a client customize?

All aspects of the installation are managed by Moliving. The team handles the entire process, from permitting to hookups, making them a one-stop solution for hospitality development. Each iteration of the Moliving suite is tailored to its destination location and can be quickly reconfigured to adapt to its new locale.