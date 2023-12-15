These Tiny Prefab Cabins Are Designed to Feel Like Luxe Hotel Rooms

Welcome to Prefab Profiles, an ongoing series of interviews with people transforming how we build houses. From prefab tiny houses and modular cabin kits to entire homes ready to ship, their projects represent some of the best ideas in the industry. Do you know a prefab brand that should be on our radar? Get in touch! Before Nathan Aylott and James Van Tromp started their prefab company, Nokken, last year, they noticed that more people than ever were trying to get away from it all. Sure, part of that was due to the pandemic—everyone wanted to get away from everything—but people also seemed more eager to feel a deeper connection with nature. Aylott and Van Tromp saw luxury cabin stays gaining in popularity, but felt there was a hole in the market. "While numerous companies were producing cabins—these modular and prefab units for domestic use—they often fell short in delivering the understated luxury and sophistication demanded by the hospitality industry," Van Tromp says. "With Nokken, we wanted to go beyond merely designing and manufacturing cabin products. Our ambition is to establish a comprehensive ecosystem encompassing lifestyle products, operational solutions, technology integration, and more, centered around our unique prefab units." Armed with experience in hospitality design and strategy for major hotel groups, Aylott and Van Tromp designed the cabins with cosmopolitan touches to resemble upscale hotel rooms. Below, Van Tromp shares what Nokken offers people who want to "check in" to their brand of luxury.

Nokken’s modular cabin can be customized to suit their setting.

What’s the most exciting project you’ve designed to date?

A standout project in our portfolio is a branded residence we developed in the Catskills. This 2,500-square-foot property is a perfect embodiment of our aesthetic married with high-end living comforts. The residence, primarily spread over a single level with an integrated basement and garage, also features a distinctive "sanctuary room" on a higher floor, surrounded by lush rooftop vegetation and enveloped in panoramic glass. Our clients are transitioning from Hong Kong to New York for their retirement, and they were drawn to the blend of hospitality-influenced design and the practical benefits of a prefab build.

Pale-toned European larch flooring and ceilings are juxtaposed with the dark-stained walls of the cabin, lending stark contrast and drama for the interior.

What does your base model cost and what does that pricing include?

Our introductory model in the U.S. is priced at $85,000 for a compact, 200-square-foot micro-suite. This model boasts floor-to-ceiling windows, an en suite bathroom, and integrated storage solutions. Delivered as a complete unit with all permanent fixtures, it requires minimal additions—like a mattress and basic furnishings. It’s important to note that this price does not include installation and delivery fees.

The modular cabin’s dining area showcases a built-in bar area flooded with natural light by an adjacent floor-to-ceiling window.

What qualities make your prefab stand apart from the rest?

Nokken’s prefabs have an exceptional build quality, choice of materials, and thoughtful design. We have developed a product that not only caters to the hospitality industry’s needs but also facilitates a rapid return on investment. Our designs are marked by space utilization, durability, and thermal efficiency, with features like triple-glazed panes. Our units redefine the traditional concept of a cabin while surpassing standard domestic building norms.

The designers affixed small reading lights on each side of the headboard in the bedroom area to facilitate nighttime reading.

Where is the prefab currently available?

We operate manufacturing facilities in various parts of Europe and the United States (specifically in Arizona and Tennessee), and we’re in the process of expanding to New Zealand and Australia. Our logistical capabilities enable us to ship our units to virtually any location worldwide.

The exterior’s European larch siding offers simple, rich texture that ties to the cabin to the outdoors.

Is your design currently pre-permitted in any U.S. municipalities?

Currently, our designs are not pre-permitted in U.S. municipalities, as we focus on customizing our units to meet individual client requirements and local regulations. However, our flexible design approach allows for easy adaptation to diverse zoning and building codes.

The kitchen cabinetry is crafted from European larch that’s finished with a deep brown tone that mimics the color of tree trunks.

Are there plans to expand to different parts of the world?

Our immediate expansion efforts are concentrated on establishing a presence in New Zealand and Australia, while continuously exploring opportunities for growth in other regions.

The units’ walls are highly insulated, and there's a concealed window hatch to provide ventilation.

How long can a client expect the process to take after they put down a deposit? The production timeline varies based on the region, but on average, we currently operate within a 14- to 16-week window after a customer has made a deposit. We are actively working toward reducing this timeframe to about 10 weeks.

The company doesn’t provide installation of its units, but can help connect clients with local experts.

What aspects of an install do you manage? Our primary focus is on manufacturing a high-quality product, which is then delivered to the client’s site. We do not directly engage in the processes of obtaining permits or conducting ground works. It is our strong recommendation that our clients enlist the services of a qualified architect and general contractor to oversee these aspects of the build. This approach not only ensures sustainability, but also leverages the crucial local expertise these professionals bring. To aid in this process, we provide comprehensive information and assistance necessary for these consultants to effectively execute their responsibilities.

Unit delivery typically takes between 14 and 16 weeks.

What aspects of the design can a client customize? We offer extensive customization options for our units at three distinct levels. First, simple modifications like changes in color schemes, accessories, and appliances. Second, structural adjustments such as altering unit dimensions or adding architectural features, which may involve additional engineering and costs. And third, complete bespoke designs, leveraging our expertise in architecture, hospitality, and prefab technology to fulfill any specific vision our clients have.