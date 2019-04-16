Local Wood Clads Every Surface of This Idyllic Australian Getaway
Situated in a quiet grove of sculpted tea trees, the house that architects Annick Houle and Stephen O’Connor have created for themselves on Australia’s Mornington Peninsula is completely at home in the natural world. Tea trees, a protected species, dot the property, into which the architects wove a single-story structure with an adjacent studio building. The private and escapist enclave is shared by Houle and O’Connor with their two children, Louis and Clara, and sits in complete contrast to the family’s period Victorian house back in Melbourne.
Join Dwell+ to Continue
Subscribe to Dwell+ to get everything you already love about Dwell, plus exclusive home tours, video features, how-to guides, access to the Dwell archive, and more.
Already a subscriber? Sign In
Introducing Dwell+Learn More
Exclusive Home Tours
Unlock premium stories only available to subscribers.
Visit the best modern homes in the world with video tours, original photography, and more.
The Dwell Archive
Dig into years of Dwell magazine.
Browse by date or issue on any device, and check out our curated rotation of favorite stories.
Sourcebook
The definitive list of products and professionals.
Explore our essential resource for finding everyone—from designers to brands—featured in Dwell.