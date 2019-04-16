Local Wood Clads Every Surface of This Idyllic Australian Getaway

Situated in a quiet grove of sculpted tea trees, the house that architects Annick Houle and Stephen O’Connor have created for themselves on Australia’s Mornington Peninsula is completely at home in the natural world. Tea trees, a protected species, dot the property, into which the architects wove a single-story structure with an adjacent studio building. The private and escapist enclave is shared by Houle and O’Connor with their two children, Louis and Clara, and sits in complete contrast to the family’s period Victorian house back in Melbourne.