r
Richard Powers
Follow
Latest
3
Stories
0
Collections
Followers
Following
Stories
Local Wood Clads Every Surface of This Idyllic Australian Getaway
A pair of married architects put their exacting taste to work on their own family getaway in the Australian bush.
d
Dominic Bradbury
Art-Filled Hamptons Vacation Home
Inspired by their clients’ bold art collection, a pair of architects designs a Hamptons vacation house that subverts tradition.
e
Eviana Hartman
Three Glass-and-Copper Pavilions Conquer the Cliffs
Hidden on a hill overlooking Australia’s Pittwater Bay, Rob Brown’s design for the James-Robertson house happily opens itself...
d
Davina Jackson