Live Out Frank Lloyd Wright’s Usonian Vision in This Home That’s Asking $725K

By designing modest, affordable, comfortable homes, Frank Lloyd Wright put forth a philosophy that aimed to serve America’s middle class and a modern way of living. The concept of Usonia was realized, however, mostly thanks to the efforts of Wright’s apprentices who established a 100-acre Usonia community in Pleasantville, New York, about an hour north of Manhattan.

A notable student was the engineer and designer David Henken, who designed the three-bedroom, one-bath residence at 6 Usonia Road, which is currently offered at $725,000. The midcentury home features an angular floor plan with rooms jutting into the outdoors, which homeowners can enjoy through large expanses of glass. Exposed beams, warm wood finishes, and a fireplace keep the interior cozy, while an updated kitchen and wrap-around porch make the dwelling well-suited for entertaining.