Live Out Frank Lloyd Wright’s Usonian Vision in This Home That’s Asking $725K
Midcentury Homes + Real Estate

By Jenny Xie
On the market for only the second time, the Anderson House in Pleasantville, New York, was built in 1950 as part of the iconic architect’s idyllic Usonia community.

By designing modest, affordable, comfortable homes, Frank Lloyd Wright put forth a philosophy that aimed to serve America’s middle class and a modern way of living. The concept of Usonia was realized, however, mostly thanks to the efforts of Wright’s apprentices who established a 100-acre Usonia community in Pleasantville, New York, about an hour north of Manhattan.

A notable student was the engineer and designer David Henken, who designed the three-bedroom, one-bath residence at 6 Usonia Road, which is currently offered at $725,000. The midcentury home features an angular floor plan with rooms jutting into the outdoors, which homeowners can enjoy through large expanses of glass. Exposed beams, warm wood finishes, and a fireplace keep the interior cozy, while an updated kitchen and wrap-around porch make the dwelling well-suited for entertaining.

For more information, visit 6 Usonia Road online.

