Two Winemakers Build a Compact, Fire-Resistant Home With an Earthy Palette

Jill and Mike Lucia have a deep appreciation for Northern California’s land. As the owners of the Rootdown and Cole Ranch wine labels, the couple pay close attention to region’s fickle fog, sun-dappled hills, and ocean air. "Mike is a winemaker, and his philosophy is to let the wines lead with earth and texture, rather than just with fruit," says architect Matthew David Bowles. "His style is decidedly hands-off, which allows the grape and the specific terrain to speak for itself."