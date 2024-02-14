Two Winemakers Build a Compact, Fire-Resistant Home With an Earthy Palette
In Healdsburg, California, a couple hire Matthew David Bowles to create a resilient vineyard house with a ground-floor tasting room.
Text by
Jill and Mike Lucia have a deep appreciation for Northern California’s land. As the owners of the Rootdown and Cole Ranch wine labels, the couple pay close attention to region’s fickle fog, sun-dappled hills, and ocean air. "Mike is a winemaker, and his philosophy is to let the wines lead with earth and texture, rather than just with fruit," says architect Matthew David Bowles. "His style is decidedly hands-off, which allows the grape and the specific terrain to speak for itself."
Join Dwell+ to Continue
Subscribe to Dwell+ to get everything you already love about Dwell, plus exclusive home tours, video features, how-to guides, access to the Dwell archive, and more. You can cancel at any time.
Try Dwell+ for FREE
Already a Dwell+ subscriber? Sign In
Kelly Dawson
Contributor
Kelly Dawson is a writer in Los Angeles who has been contributing to Dwell's print and online publications since 2015. Follow her on Instagram @kellydawsonwrites.
Published