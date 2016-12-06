View Photos
Large Roof Castle by Kenta Eto Atelier
Add to
Like
Share
Large Roof Castle is a minimal home created by Japan-based architects Kenta Eto Atelier.
As the name suggests, the home is characterized by a large roof that extends past the building to provide covered parking for the residents. The exterior facade is constructed of galvanized metal and wood. The slope of the roof is accentuated within the interior, with the ceiling composed entire of wood. Skylights provide additional natural lighting within the space with compromise to privacy.
Get the Dwell Newsletter
Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.