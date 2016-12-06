Large Roof Castle by Kenta Eto Atelier
Japanese Homes

By Leibal / Published by Leibal
Large Roof Castle is a minimal home created by Japan-based architects Kenta Eto Atelier.

As the name suggests, the home is characterized by a large roof that extends past the building to provide covered parking for the residents. The exterior facade is constructed of galvanized metal and wood. The slope of the roof is accentuated within the interior, with the ceiling composed entire of wood. Skylights provide additional natural lighting within the space with compromise to privacy.


